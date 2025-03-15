M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,210 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Celanese alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.2% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Celanese by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Celanese Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE CE opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.