M&T Bank Corp Sells 500 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SkyWest by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.00. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

