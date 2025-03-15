M&T Bank Corp Sells 87 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,663,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 292,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $299.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.23 and a 200 day moving average of $354.98. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $288.31 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

