M&T Bank Corp Takes $359,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

