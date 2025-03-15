M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWM stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

