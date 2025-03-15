M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $16,713,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $8,372,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 264,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

