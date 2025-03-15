Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 565,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 74.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

