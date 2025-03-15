Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 360,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,976,000 after buying an additional 304,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after acquiring an additional 195,138 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $14,806,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 306,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,949 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 224,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,920. The trade was a 7.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $98.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

