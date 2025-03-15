Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $254.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.51 and its 200-day moving average is $298.05. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.58 and a one year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.