Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,687,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

