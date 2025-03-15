Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 129,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $176.06 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $597,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,300,778.53. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,283,445.20. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,169. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

