Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,755 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,319.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,343.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,204.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $547.00 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

