Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 40,541 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $325.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

