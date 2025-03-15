Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 49,986 RH (NYSE:RH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,674,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.63 and a 200-day moving average of $351.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

