Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 52,745 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,941,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,351,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,313,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,500,000 after buying an additional 75,578 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after buying an additional 88,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $389.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

