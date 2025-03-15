Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 103,362 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,362 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,723,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after buying an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,492,000 after buying an additional 688,862 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.