Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 123,878 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,688 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $20,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,001 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

