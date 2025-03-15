Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $172.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

