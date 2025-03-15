Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 134,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,831,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,286,000 after buying an additional 261,564 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,455,000 after buying an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after purchasing an additional 424,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $144.09 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

