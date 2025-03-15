Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $248.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $228.59 and a 52-week high of $280.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

