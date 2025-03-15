Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,512,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,489,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $239.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.01.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

