Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 110,584 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.1 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.83.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.