Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 97,689 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Charter Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $351.50 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.37.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
