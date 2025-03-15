Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 146.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,170 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

