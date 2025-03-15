Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $14.88 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,956,759.33. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,554 shares of company stock worth $83,328,905. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

DDOG opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

