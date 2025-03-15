Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.15 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $111,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $38,985,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

