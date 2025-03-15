Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $15 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

