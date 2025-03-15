Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $22.93 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $455.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.47. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $536.84.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

