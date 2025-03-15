Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $23.63 Million in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 144,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Balchem by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

BCPC opened at $167.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

