Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $25.28 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vistra by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.