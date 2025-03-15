Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $29.09 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,091,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of IQVIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $256.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

