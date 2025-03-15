Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $30.23 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $232.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $240.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

