Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $31.22 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.7% during the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $714.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.87. The company has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

