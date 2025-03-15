Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $15.64 Million Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $851,191.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,064. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 15,935 shares worth $5,528,147. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $322.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $239.78 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.