Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $20.97 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 317.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $7,462,000.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

BURL stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

