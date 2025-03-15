Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $25.07 Million Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 119,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,000.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total value of $376,878.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,054. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.