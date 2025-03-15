Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $26.09 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $308.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

