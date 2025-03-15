Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,513,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
AVB opened at $209.55 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.38.
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.64.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.
