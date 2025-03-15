Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,513,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $209.55 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.38.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.