Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,526,000 after buying an additional 153,184 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,157.6% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 151,961 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 146,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

