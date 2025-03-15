Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 94,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 285,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $42,215,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average is $171.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Melius raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.61.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

