Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,041.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 110,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $243.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.00 and its 200-day moving average is $255.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

