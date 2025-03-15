Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after buying an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $94,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $233.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day moving average of $221.25. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

