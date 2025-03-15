Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.94 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

