Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 125,142 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,965,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,857,000 after buying an additional 151,255 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 61.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

