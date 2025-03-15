Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 179,665 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,665 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,285,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 86.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

