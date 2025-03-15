Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $15.78 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,782,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,031,000 after purchasing an additional 866,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,736,000 after buying an additional 367,508 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,220,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,508,000 after buying an additional 43,524 shares during the period. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after buying an additional 297,472 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.91.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $166.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.13 and a twelve month high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.