Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $24.31 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,314,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $278.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.03. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

