Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Saia by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Saia by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $353.64 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.11 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

