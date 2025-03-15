Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,425,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,619,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UI stock opened at $319.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $469.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UI. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

