Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,681,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Q2 stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.04.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. The trade was a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,112,170.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

